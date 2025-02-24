rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bandbox - Firemen Scene (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainwomanadult
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082564/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman working at home
Happy woman working at home
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900971/happy-woman-working-homeView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Bandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082596/bandbox-design-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900924/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Bandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Bandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman working at home
Happy woman working at home
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907635/happy-woman-working-homeView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082579/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman working at home
Happy woman working at home
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901184/happy-woman-working-homeView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Business people working with a digital tablet in a meeting
Business people working with a digital tablet in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView license
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Paul Farkas
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Paul Farkas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088813/bandbox-c-1953-paul-farkasFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman working at home
Happy woman working at home
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900976/happy-woman-working-homeView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman working at home
Happy woman working at home
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900954/happy-woman-working-homeView license
Wallpaper (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Wallpaper (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085123/wallpaper-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansen
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082584/bandbox-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman working at home
Happy woman working at home
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900958/happy-woman-working-homeView license
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people having meeting remix
Diverse business people having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082568/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Group of diverse people standing
Group of diverse people standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912628/group-diverse-people-standingView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082570/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business eople in a meeting remix
Diverse business eople in a meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972894/diverse-business-eople-meeting-remixView license
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085130/wall-paper-fragment-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Caucasian woman on the phone, editable design
Caucasian woman on the phone, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887814/caucasian-woman-the-phone-editable-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082558/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909282/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082567/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Bandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngs
Bandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085379/bandbox-hat-box-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain license