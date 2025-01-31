Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainwaterpaintingsglassarchitecturefontBaptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal BlakeleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 903 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3082 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor aesthetic Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10652721/watercolor-aesthetic-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licensePainted Wall-stand for Flowers, etc. (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084177/painted-wall-stand-for-flowers-etc-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10652744/watercolor-aesthetic-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licenseBracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082792/bracket-for-wall-ecclesiastical-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361371/watercolor-festive-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086873/stone-doorway-carved-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic Venice, Italy, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451667/watercolor-aesthetic-venice-italy-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1936) by George Seideneckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064217/baptismal-font-c-1936-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445856/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10645677/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBench (1937) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073013/bench-1937-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358542/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086553/pulpit-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445845/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseArm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087314/arm-chair-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10645708/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197774/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089388/cut-tin-candleholder-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451711/watercolor-festive-venice-italy-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200072/watercolor-festive-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085788/embroidered-bolero-jacket-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085459/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933265/public-garden-facebook-post-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseFlask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087765/flask-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseMap: California Land Grant Study (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061189/map-california-land-grant-study-19351942-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198998/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView licenseBaptismal Font (1939) by Ruth Buker and Raymond E Noblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082615/baptismal-font-1939-ruth-buker-and-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361310/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView licenseSaddle (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088028/saddle-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license