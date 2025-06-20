rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bead Plane (1939) by Max Unger
Save
Edit Image
planeartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquebead
Travel map iPhone wallpaper, paper plane illustration, editable design
Travel map iPhone wallpaper, paper plane illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9907641/travel-map-iphone-wallpaper-paper-plane-illustration-editable-designView license
Plane (1939) by Max Unger
Plane (1939) by Max Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084264/plane-1939-max-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1941) by Max Unger
Wedding Dress (c. 1941) by Max Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088383/wedding-dress-c-1941-max-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Max Unger
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Max Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061567/patchwork-quilt-19351942-max-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Flight training post template, editable social media design
Flight training post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602269/flight-training-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Sauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Unger
Sauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084505/sauerkraut-stomper-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Doll (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazur and Max Unger
Doll (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazur and Max Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060125/doll-19351942-stanley-mazur-and-max-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Cooper Plane (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Cooper Plane (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079417/cooper-plane-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Cleaver (1939) by Edward Unger
Cleaver (1939) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083121/cleaver-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sampler (c. 1941) by Max Unger
Sampler (c. 1941) by Max Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088042/sampler-c-1941-max-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259217/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Candlesticks (1939) by Edith Towner
Candlesticks (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082919/candlesticks-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Chandelier (1939) by Edward Jewett
Chandelier (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082995/chandelier-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Chair (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
Chair (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082993/chair-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259580/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Log Load Tightener (1939) by Max Fernekes
Log Load Tightener (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083945/log-load-tightener-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Baptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeley
Baptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082612/baptismal-font-and-stand-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcher
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084179/painted-wooden-chest-c-1939-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Wall Bracket, (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Bracket, (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085079/wall-bracket-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Stand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Stand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084748/stand-for-missal-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Fly with us Facebook post template, editable design
Fly with us Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686262/fly-with-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Candlestick (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Candlestick (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082909/candlestick-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Bed, Burl Walnut (c. 1939) by Randolph F Miller
Bed, Burl Walnut (c. 1939) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082634/bed-burl-walnut-c-1939-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Scouring Board (1939) by Max Fernekes
Scouring Board (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084531/scouring-board-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license