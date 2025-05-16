rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Base for Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsbasephoto
Plant based diet Instagram post template
Plant based diet Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708148/plant-based-diet-instagram-post-templateView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Billethead (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
Billethead (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082667/billethead-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Cocoa powder blog banner template
Cocoa powder blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667505/cocoa-powder-blog-banner-templateView license
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Black Horse Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
Black Horse Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082723/black-horse-weather-vane-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain license
Vegan ice cream editable poster template
Vegan ice cream editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263669/vegan-ice-cream-editable-poster-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085175/weather-vane-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Vegan ice cream flyer template, editable text
Vegan ice cream flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263627/vegan-ice-cream-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by John Sullivan
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085180/weather-vane-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitelli
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083510/fish-weather-vane-c-1939-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085188/weather-vane-finial-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Indian (1935/1942) by Hazel Hyde
Figurehead: Indian (1935/1942) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060513/figurehead-indian-19351942-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085172/weather-vane-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Horse Weather Vane (1939) by Robert Barton
Horse Weather Vane (1939) by Robert Barton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083788/horse-weather-vane-1939-robert-bartonFree Image from public domain license
Vegan ice cream email header template, editable design
Vegan ice cream email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263683/vegan-ice-cream-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Eric Mose
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Eric Mose
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078134/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-eric-moseFree Image from public domain license
Vegan ice cream Twitter post template, editable text
Vegan ice cream Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263676/vegan-ice-cream-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
Masonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partyka
Masonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083993/masonic-picture-c-1939-michael-lauretano-and-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Plant-based diet blog banner template
Plant-based diet blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443793/plant-based-diet-blog-banner-templateView license
Head of San Jose (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Head of San Jose (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083734/head-san-jose-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Mask (c. 1939) by Harry King
Mask (c. 1939) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083980/mask-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Vegan ice cream story template, editable social media design
Vegan ice cream story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268622/vegan-ice-cream-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Eagle with Cannon (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
Eagle with Cannon (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083421/eagle-with-cannon-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Vegan ice cream blog banner template, editable design
Vegan ice cream blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268623/vegan-ice-cream-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Two Weather Vanes (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Two Weather Vanes (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072243/two-weather-vanes-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license