rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Save
Edit Image
beaded bagpatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbagphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084591/ships-figurehead-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Doll (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083303/doll-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Watercolor flower, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523251/watercolor-flower-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
Textile - Piece of Old Quilted Cloth (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Textile - Piece of Old Quilted Cloth (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084883/textile-piece-old-quilted-cloth-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068110/purse-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081158/printed-textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Opera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
Opera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084065/opera-bag-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Big sale Instagram post template
Big sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084419/reticule-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Twin Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Twin Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085047/twin-beaded-bag-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076600/purse-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072987/beaded-purse-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Beaded Bag (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofel
Beaded Bag (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059030/beaded-bag-19351942-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596455/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079289/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416431/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082643/beaded-bag-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418695/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Cactus illustration border frame, editable background design
Cactus illustration border frame, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277956/cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-background-designView license
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Marion E Herrick
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Marion E Herrick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083478/fire-bucket-c-1939-marion-herrickFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Fireman's Bucket (c. 1940) by Georgina King
Fireman's Bucket (c. 1940) by Georgina King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085831/firemans-bucket-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template
New collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Bullet Pouch and Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Cecil Smith
Bullet Pouch and Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073242/bullet-pouch-and-powder-horn-c-1937-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license