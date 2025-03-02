Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsrustbasketphotoantiqueBasket Maker's Splint Gauge (1939) by Clarence SecorOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 822 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2806 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLaundry products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10270899/art-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Rocking Chair (1939) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083051/childs-rocking-chair-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseEmbrace the wilderness Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527422/embrace-the-wilderness-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePerforated Scroll (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080965/perforated-scroll-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345487/laundry-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVinegar Measure (1939) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085078/vinegar-measure-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686973/laundry-products-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIron Bit (1939) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083819/iron-bit-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView licenseHammer Head (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080100/hammer-head-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072016/museum-blog-banner-templateView licenseConestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by G L Schaferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083181/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-schaferFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944424/fresh-seafood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThread Cutting Plane (1937) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077618/thread-cutting-plane-1937-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072015/museum-poster-templateView licenseSyrup Container (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081875/syrup-container-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072018/museum-facebook-story-templateView licenseQuilted Silk Vest (c. 1942) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088662/quilted-silk-vest-c-1942-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette illustration, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381571/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDrawknife (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079702/drawknife-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084822/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCounterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251879/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView licenseFramed Flower Painting (1937) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074958/framed-flower-painting-1937-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686966/laundry-products-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people, editable famous artwork design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058198/vintage-people-editable-famous-artwork-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSwamp Shoe for Horse (c. 1942) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088691/swamp-shoe-for-horse-c-1942-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058942/editable-vintage-people-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseConestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083176/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor bicycle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339474/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView licenseHawsing Beetle (1939) by Orison Daedahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083736/hawsing-beetle-1939-orison-daedaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor bicycle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339548/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView licensePa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086444/pa-german-axe-socket-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license