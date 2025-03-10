rawpixel
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Editable shopping bag mockup, floral design
Twin Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Flower market poster template
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
Flower market Instagram post template, editable text
Sampler (c. 1938) by Byron Dingman
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Table Cover (Chenille) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Flower market Instagram post template, editable text
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Flower design Instagram post template, editable text
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Flower market blog banner template
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Flower market Instagram story template
Woven Textile (1935/1942) by Byron Dingman
Reusable shopping bag mockup, editable floral pattern design
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks pattern background, editable flower design
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Wedding studio Instagram story template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Red rose pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Red rose desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
Beaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellan
Red rose pattern background, editable watercolor flower design
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Watercolor red rose pattern background, editable flower design
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
Red rose pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
