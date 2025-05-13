Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageembroiderypatternartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationbotanicalBed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha ElliotOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3286 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEmbroidery peachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996590/embroidery-peachView licenseBed Hanging (1935/1942) by Martha Elliothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059062/bed-hanging-19351942-martha-elliotFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418616/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseSampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086668/sampler-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418753/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076640/quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery peachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996527/embroidery-peachView licenseQuilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084380/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower illustration editable background, colorful collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597178/imageView licenseResist Printed Linen (c. 1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068232/resist-printed-linen-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418614/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseBed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087331/bed-valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery peachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996580/embroidery-peachView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082629/beaded-bag-c-1939-marion-gaskillFree Image from public domain licenseChinese decorative flower element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14128811/chinese-decorative-flower-element-editable-design-setView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065017/chintz-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman