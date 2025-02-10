rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Betty Lamp (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
Save
Edit Image
animalartpublic domaindrawingsmouselampelectronicsphoto
Laptop screen mockup, editable product design
Laptop screen mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802118/laptop-screen-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082499/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Laptop screen mockup, digital device
Laptop screen mockup, digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509805/laptop-screen-mockup-digital-deviceView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Maurice Van Felix
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087357/betty-lamp-c-1941-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Computer mouse editable mockup element, digital device
Computer mouse editable mockup element, digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703627/computer-mouse-editable-mockup-element-digital-deviceView license
Square Lantern (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
Square Lantern (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084732/square-lantern-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, office table decor, editable design
Poster mockup, office table decor, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886692/poster-mockup-office-table-decor-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable mouse mockup, computer gadget design
Editable mouse mockup, computer gadget design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712158/editable-mouse-mockup-computer-gadget-designView license
Kettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Kettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Computer mouse editable mockup, digital device
Computer mouse editable mockup, digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703620/computer-mouse-editable-mockup-digital-deviceView license
Andiron (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
Andiron (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082487/andiron-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Marble patterned computer mouse mockup, editable computer gadget design
Marble patterned computer mouse mockup, editable computer gadget design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711977/marble-patterned-computer-mouse-mockup-editable-computer-gadget-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085188/weather-vane-finial-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Computer mouse editable mockup, digital device
Computer mouse editable mockup, digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703577/computer-mouse-editable-mockup-digital-deviceView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Computer mouse & pad editable mockup, realistic digital device
Computer mouse & pad editable mockup, realistic digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470472/computer-mouse-pad-editable-mockup-realistic-digital-deviceView license
Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084983/toy-stove-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon mouse, USA travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon mouse, USA travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612533/png-animal-architecture-audio-speakerView license
Garden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzman
Garden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083623/garden-gate-latch-c-1939-peltzmanFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay digital device element set remix
Flat lay digital device element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973295/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Krieger
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083546/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay digital device element set remix
Flat lay digital device element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973158/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Holger Hansen
Trivet (c. 1939) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085027/trivet-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay digital device element set remix
Flat lay digital device element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973154/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083518/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay digital device element set remix
Flat lay digital device element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973115/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView license
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082899/candlestick-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Child's drawing, editable design element set
Child's drawing, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418127/childs-drawing-editable-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
Trivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085041/trivet-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay digital device element set remix
Flat lay digital device element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981481/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView license
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay digital device element set remix
Flat lay digital device element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973123/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Computer screen mockup, digital device
Computer screen mockup, digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7658433/computer-screen-mockup-digital-deviceView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay digital device element set remix
Flat lay digital device element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981477/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084827/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay digital device element set remix
Flat lay digital device element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973094/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView license
Aspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
Aspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078515/aspic-mold-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license