Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartpublic domaindrawingsmouselampelectronicsphotoBetty Lamp (c. 1939) by Philip JohnsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3116 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLaptop screen mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802118/laptop-screen-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082499/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseLaptop screen mockup, digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509805/laptop-screen-mockup-digital-deviceView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087357/betty-lamp-c-1941-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseComputer mouse editable mockup element, digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703627/computer-mouse-editable-mockup-element-digital-deviceView licenseSquare Lantern (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084732/square-lantern-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, office table decor, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886692/poster-mockup-office-table-decor-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mouse mockup, computer gadget designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712158/editable-mouse-mockup-computer-gadget-designView licenseKettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseComputer mouse editable mockup, digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703620/computer-mouse-editable-mockup-digital-deviceView licenseAndiron (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082487/andiron-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMarble patterned computer mouse mockup, editable computer gadget designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711977/marble-patterned-computer-mouse-mockup-editable-computer-gadget-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1939) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085188/weather-vane-finial-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseComputer mouse editable mockup, digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703577/computer-mouse-editable-mockup-digital-deviceView licenseLatch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseComputer mouse & pad editable mockup, realistic digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470472/computer-mouse-pad-editable-mockup-realistic-digital-deviceView licenseToy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084983/toy-stove-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon mouse, USA travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612533/png-animal-architecture-audio-speakerView licenseGarden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083623/garden-gate-latch-c-1939-peltzmanFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay digital device element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973295/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083546/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay digital device element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973158/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085027/trivet-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay digital device element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973154/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083518/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay digital device element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973115/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView licenseCandlestick (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082899/candlestick-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseChild's drawing, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418127/childs-drawing-editable-design-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085041/trivet-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay digital device element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981481/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView licenseDoor Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay digital device element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973123/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseComputer screen mockup, digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7658433/computer-screen-mockup-digital-deviceView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay digital device element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981477/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084827/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay digital device element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973094/flat-lay-digital-device-element-set-remixView licenseAspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078515/aspic-mold-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license