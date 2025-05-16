Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbaglampphotoantiqueBetty Lamp (c. 1939) by Nicholas AcamporaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 813 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2774 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCamp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082880/camp-lamp-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrunk (c. 1939) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085048/trunk-c-1939-albert-prattFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHand Iron (c. 1939) by Michael Chomykhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083688/hand-iron-c-1939-michael-chomykFree Image from public domain licenseTravel Cheaper poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461443/travel-cheaper-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082236/weather-vane-c-1938-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseMeowy Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (Drop-leaf) (1936) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072013/table-drop-leaf-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699225/editable-rabbit-wearing-blue-pajamas-character-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseMuffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084046/muffin-pan-c-1939-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToy Shetland Pony (1939) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084982/toy-shetland-pony-1939-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseTravel the world poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461465/travel-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePennsylvania German Hanging Salt Box (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084200/pennsylvania-german-hanging-salt-box-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseOpera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084065/opera-bag-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGame Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083613/game-box-for-poker-chips-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWrought Iron Betty Lamp (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078363/wrought-iron-betty-lamp-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWeather Vane (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063775/weather-vane-19351942-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseIron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTable (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071995/table-c-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseTravel the world social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580999/travel-the-world-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseStern Piece: Eagle (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084762/stern-piece-eagle-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel the world post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581001/travel-the-world-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseConestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseStove (Model) (c. 1939) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084807/stove-model-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699222/editable-rabbit-wearing-blue-pajamas-character-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseJapanned Coal Scuttle (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086149/japanned-coal-scuttle-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license