Billethead (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
tattoowoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsskin
Flower tattoo editable mockup, woman's back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201578/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView license
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, woman's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980448/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView license
Base for Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082630/base-for-weather-vane-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, woman's belly design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969086/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-belly-designView license
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084587/ships-billethead-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain license
Woman's tattoo mockup, editable belly part design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970029/womans-tattoo-mockup-editable-belly-part-designView license
Billethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082691/billethead-from-myrtie-crowley-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable woman's thigh design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969532/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-thigh-designView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Man's arm mockup, editable tattoo design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981222/mans-arm-mockup-editable-tattoo-designView license
Jug (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083868/jug-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Wrist tattoo mockup, editable sparkle design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970295/wrist-tattoo-mockup-editable-sparkle-designView license
Ship's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084589/ships-billethead-from-richard-leaming-c-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Arm tattoo mockup, editable jellyfish design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980305/arm-tattoo-mockup-editable-jellyfish-designView license
Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083867/jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, woman's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9959563/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView license
Figurehead: Indian (1935/1942) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060513/figurehead-indian-19351942-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Flower tattoo editable mockup, woman's back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201226/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083262/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Neck rear-view tattoo mockup, editable rose design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969381/neck-rear-view-tattoo-mockup-editable-rose-designView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView license
Eagle with Cannon (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083421/eagle-with-cannon-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Editable wrist tattoo mockup, sparkle design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034373/editable-wrist-tattoo-mockup-sparkle-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089350/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup png element, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView license
Billethead (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen and Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085423/billethead-c-1940-frances-cohen-and-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Woman's back tattoo editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495374/womans-back-tattoo-editable-mockupView license
Ship's Billethead (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081524/ships-billethead-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable woman's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981754/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-back-designView license
Billethead (c. 1936) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064317/billethead-c-1936-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, skin beauty design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057237/editable-tattoo-mockup-skin-beauty-designView license
Mask (c. 1939) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083980/mask-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, body paint design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058103/editable-tattoo-mockup-body-paint-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083105/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Gold and black spiritual collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791662/gold-and-black-spiritual-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080357/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Poster editable mockup, tattooed man holding sign
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415530/poster-editable-mockup-tattooed-man-holding-signView license
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license