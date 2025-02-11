Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetattoowoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsskinBillethead (c. 1939) by Hazel HydeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 867 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2959 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower tattoo editable mockup, woman's backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201578/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView licenseBillethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980448/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView licenseBase for Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082630/base-for-weather-vane-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's belly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969086/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-belly-designView licenseShip's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084587/ships-billethead-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's tattoo mockup, editable belly part designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970029/womans-tattoo-mockup-editable-belly-part-designView licenseBillethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082691/billethead-from-myrtie-crowley-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable woman's thigh designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969532/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-thigh-designView licenseBowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseMan's arm mockup, editable tattoo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981222/mans-arm-mockup-editable-tattoo-designView licenseJug (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083868/jug-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseWrist tattoo mockup, editable sparkle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970295/wrist-tattoo-mockup-editable-sparkle-designView licenseShip's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084589/ships-billethead-from-richard-leaming-c-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseArm tattoo mockup, editable jellyfish designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980305/arm-tattoo-mockup-editable-jellyfish-designView licenseJug (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083867/jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9959563/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView licenseFigurehead: Indian (1935/1942) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060513/figurehead-indian-19351942-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower tattoo editable mockup, woman's backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201226/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083262/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseNeck rear-view tattoo mockup, editable rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969381/neck-rear-view-tattoo-mockup-editable-rose-designView licenseCock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseEagle with Cannon (c. 1939) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083421/eagle-with-cannon-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wrist tattoo mockup, sparkle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034373/editable-wrist-tattoo-mockup-sparkle-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089350/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licenseBillethead (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen and Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085423/billethead-c-1940-frances-cohen-and-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's back tattoo editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495374/womans-back-tattoo-editable-mockupView licenseShip's Billethead (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081524/ships-billethead-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981754/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-back-designView licenseBillethead (c. 1936) by Marian Pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064317/billethead-c-1936-marian-pageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, skin beauty designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057237/editable-tattoo-mockup-skin-beauty-designView licenseMask (c. 1939) by Harry Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083980/mask-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, body paint designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058103/editable-tattoo-mockup-body-paint-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083105/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseGold and black spiritual collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791662/gold-and-black-spiritual-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080357/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licensePoster editable mockup, tattooed man holding signhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415530/poster-editable-mockup-tattooed-man-holding-signView licenseMissal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license