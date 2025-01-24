Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain batonbaseballsportsartwatercolourpublic domainhillpaintingsBishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie ThompsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 684 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2169 x 3807 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Newel Post (1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082696/bishop-hill-newel-post-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038864/golf-tournament-facebook-post-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038840/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078637/bishop-hill-coffee-pot-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball classes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474636/baseball-classes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Small Spoon (c. 1939) by William Ludwig and Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082704/bishop-hill-small-spoon-c-1939-william-ludwig-and-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474704/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMasher (c. 1941) by Simon Cleverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087921/masher-c-1941-simon-cleverFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474422/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078644/bishop-hill-fire-extinguisher-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474454/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Large Silver Spoon (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082684/bishop-hill-large-silver-spoon-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseClothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseWarming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTongs and Shovel (c. 1939) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084940/tongs-and-shovel-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598081/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084924/toddy-ladle-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082947/carpenters-brace-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain licenseGame contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597121/game-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084505/sauerkraut-stomper-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarpenter's Clamp (1939) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082945/carpenters-clamp-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseGame time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574678/game-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLog Marker (1939) by Frank Volemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083949/log-marker-1939-frank-volemFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598176/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059147/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-19351942-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear baseball player watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612951/png-art-baby-ballView licenseGarden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083623/garden-gate-latch-c-1939-peltzmanFree Image from public domain license