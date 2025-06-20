Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domaindrawinghillBishop Hill: Ceiling Decoration (1939) by H Langden BrownOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2619 x 3630 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834089/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082682/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834031/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseColorful nature collage background, mountains landscape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835795/colorful-nature-collage-background-mountains-landscape-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Old Colony Auger (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078639/bishop-hill-old-colony-auger-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059147/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-19351942-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073287/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085103/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseBillethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082691/billethead-from-myrtie-crowley-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBishop Hill: Bandwagon (ca. 1939) by H. Langden Brown. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3369657/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseNature landscape editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328417/nature-landscape-editable-design-community-remixView licenseTicket Punch (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081937/ticket-punch-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseWitch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078208/witch-ball-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseFlat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085846/flat-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Ship's Billet Head (c. 1939) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084703/small-ships-billet-head-c-1939-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073590/chalkware-deer-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069947/bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078106/weather-vane-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseToleware Canteen (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081993/toleware-canteen-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license