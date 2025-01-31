Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourmicrophonefurniturepublic domainhillpaintingsbar stoolBishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (c. 1939) by H Langden BrownOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1063 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3509 x 3962 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRoom and home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21831482/room-and-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059147/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-19351942-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licensePotted plants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459048/potted-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseFashion trends png element, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617062/fashion-trends-png-element-remix-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Ceiling Decoration (1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082680/bishop-hill-ceiling-decoration-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic postcard editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721649/aesthetic-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView licenseBishop Hill: Old Colony Auger (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078639/bishop-hill-old-colony-auger-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436973/furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793133/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHigh Chair (c. 1939) by Raymond Chardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083751/high-chair-c-1939-raymond-chardFree Image from public domain licenseModern kitchen design poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10675500/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077685/toleware-ink-stand-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583147/kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFootstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083594/footstool-c-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521216/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseStool (1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084790/stool-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674554/kitchenware-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075652/lamp-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen supplies poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675156/kitchen-supplies-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Canteen (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081993/toleware-canteen-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseCustomize your kitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691075/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licensePlant parenting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459107/plant-parenting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Music Rack (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070863/shaker-music-rack-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseCafe's picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331096/cafes-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseApple Peeler (c. 1940) by H Langden Brown and Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085340/apple-peeler-c-1940-langden-brown-and-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseJust listed Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013781/just-listed-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSaddler's Work Bench (1939) by Kathleen Spagnolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084474/saddlers-work-bench-1939-kathleen-spagnoloFree Image from public domain licenseJust sold Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199902/just-sold-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTicket Punch (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081937/ticket-punch-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032677/cleaning-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseStockings (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081793/stockings-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseModern kitchen design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806915/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Bandwagon (ca. 1939) by H. Langden Brown. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3369657/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836634/cleaning-service-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078106/weather-vane-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseModern kitchen design blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484169/modern-kitchen-design-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license