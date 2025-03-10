rawpixel
Bishop Hill: Large Silver Spoon (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Small Spoon (c. 1939) by William Ludwig and Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082704/bishop-hill-small-spoon-c-1939-william-ludwig-and-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Cupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588175/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083505/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Strawberry smoothie poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727799/strawberry-smoothie-poster-template-and-designView license
Bishop Hill: Tailor's Table (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082695/bishop-hill-tailors-table-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Strawberry farm poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727798/strawberry-farm-poster-template-and-designView license
Silver Baby Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084627/silver-baby-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving theme collage element, editable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22679456/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView license
Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving theme collage set, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334707/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView license
Bishop Hill Square Desk (1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082699/bishop-hill-square-desk-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000908/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Cupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589296/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Cupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589298/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Cupid grocery shopping png, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588136/cupid-grocery-shopping-png-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bishop Hill: Newel Post (1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082696/bishop-hill-newel-post-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Fresh veggies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19030357/fresh-veggies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Decoy (Red-Wing Black Bird) (1935/1942) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060009/decoy-red-wing-black-bird-19351942-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Live music poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727805/live-music-poster-template-and-designView license
Tieback (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084884/tieback-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Organica oranges logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972498/organica-oranges-logo-template-editable-textView license
Flatiron Holder (c. 1939) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083531/flatiron-holder-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Chair (1941) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087472/chair-1941-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084952/toy-bank-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Bed: Bishop Hill (c. 1936) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064257/bed-bishop-hill-c-1936-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license