Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourhousebuildingpublic domainhillpaintingspostBishop Hill: Newel Post (1939) by Archie ThompsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 538 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1836 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUniversity open house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597127/university-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940668/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076994/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949197/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNewel Post (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061379/newel-post-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226668/lake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892897/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseItaly adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622218/italy-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084924/toddy-ladle-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892901/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWall architecture staircase building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327510/wall-architecture-staircase-buildingView licenseLuxury residences Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932974/luxury-residences-facebook-post-templateView licenseHatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseBishop Hill: Clock Hand (1937) by Ivar Juliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073021/bishop-hill-clock-hand-1937-ivar-juliusFree Image from public domain licenseFamily house sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949196/family-house-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseFamily house sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940521/family-house-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Small Spoon (c. 1939) by William Ludwig and Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082704/bishop-hill-small-spoon-c-1939-william-ludwig-and-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseCabin homes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226670/cabin-homes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTraité sur l'aliénation mentale et sur les hospices des aliénés / [Joseph Guislain].https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14014644/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLake house blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476232/lake-house-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Tailor's Table (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082695/bishop-hill-tailors-table-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062063/interactive-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView licenseBishop Hill Square Desk (1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082699/bishop-hill-square-desk-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476146/lake-house-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWarm light on stairway wall.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18328913/warm-light-stairway-wallView licenseLake house poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476120/lake-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078644/bishop-hill-fire-extinguisher-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684559/winter-snow-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Large Silver Spoon (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082684/bishop-hill-large-silver-spoon-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597110/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078637/bishop-hill-coffee-pot-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062268/art-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059147/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-19351942-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseNeed home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063821/need-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044033/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license