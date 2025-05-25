Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorianartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainhillpaintingssquareBishop Hill Square Desk (1939) by Archie ThompsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1105 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3377 x 3668 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBishop Hill: Tailor's Table (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082695/bishop-hill-tailors-table-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseBride's Bureau (c. 1941) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087389/brides-bureau-c-1941-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseSlant-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088904/slant-top-desk-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseCellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDresser or Cupboard (1936) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065810/dresser-cupboard-1936-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTulip and Sunflower Chest (1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072208/tulip-and-sunflower-chest-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseOld Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMiniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licensePainted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Cabinet (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085088/wall-cabinet-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseFlour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWalnut Spool Cabinet (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082195/walnut-spool-cabinet-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license