rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bishop Hill Square Desk (1939) by Archie Thompson
Save
Edit Image
victorianartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainhillpaintingssquare
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bishop Hill: Tailor's Table (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Tailor's Table (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082695/bishop-hill-tailors-table-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Bride's Bureau (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
Bride's Bureau (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087389/brides-bureau-c-1941-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Slant-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
Slant-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088904/slant-top-desk-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Dresser or Cupboard (1936) by Irving I Smith
Dresser or Cupboard (1936) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065810/dresser-cupboard-1936-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tulip and Sunflower Chest (1936) by Harold Merriam
Tulip and Sunflower Chest (1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072208/tulip-and-sunflower-chest-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Beauty quote blog banner template
Beauty quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Cabinet (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
Wall Cabinet (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085088/wall-cabinet-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Desk (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Walnut Spool Cabinet (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Walnut Spool Cabinet (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082195/walnut-spool-cabinet-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license