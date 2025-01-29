rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bishop Hill: Small Spoon (c. 1939) by William Ludwig and Archie Thompson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainhillpaintingsforkphotospoon
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bishop Hill: Large Silver Spoon (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Large Silver Spoon (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082684/bishop-hill-large-silver-spoon-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Tailor's Table (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Tailor's Table (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082695/bishop-hill-tailors-table-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Newel Post (1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Newel Post (1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082696/bishop-hill-newel-post-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill Square Desk (1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill Square Desk (1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082699/bishop-hill-square-desk-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085153/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Tom Yum shrimp soup, Thai food illustration, editable design
Tom Yum shrimp soup, Thai food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982146/tom-yum-shrimp-soup-thai-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Invalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Invalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Tom Yum shrimp soup, Thai food illustration, editable design
Tom Yum shrimp soup, Thai food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900965/tom-yum-shrimp-soup-thai-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10609368/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor png element, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846235/croissant-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Treen Double Butter Stamp (c. 1938) by Archie Thompson
Pa. German Treen Double Butter Stamp (c. 1938) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080869/pa-german-treen-double-butter-stamp-c-1938-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884891/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846858/croissant-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bed: Bishop Hill (c. 1936) by Archie Thompson
Bed: Bishop Hill (c. 1936) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064257/bed-bishop-hill-c-1936-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884988/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Sugar Spoon (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
Silver Sugar Spoon (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071431/silver-sugar-spoon-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884947/croissant-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846962/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986705/japanese-curry-with-pork-cutlets-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Japanese curry with pork cutlets, png food illustration, editable design
Japanese curry with pork cutlets, png food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982825/japanese-curry-with-pork-cutlets-png-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license