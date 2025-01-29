Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainhillpaintingsforkphotospoonBishop Hill: Small Spoon (c. 1939) by William Ludwig and Archie ThompsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 881 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3007 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Large Silver Spoon (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082684/bishop-hill-large-silver-spoon-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Tailor's Table (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082695/bishop-hill-tailors-table-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Newel Post (1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082696/bishop-hill-newel-post-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill Square Desk (1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082699/bishop-hill-square-desk-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWarming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWarming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085153/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseTom Yum shrimp soup, Thai food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982146/tom-yum-shrimp-soup-thai-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseInvalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseTom Yum shrimp soup, Thai food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900965/tom-yum-shrimp-soup-thai-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseChilds Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10609368/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846235/croissant-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Treen Double Butter Stamp (c. 1938) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080869/pa-german-treen-double-butter-stamp-c-1938-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884891/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846858/croissant-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBed: Bishop Hill (c. 1936) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064257/bed-bishop-hill-c-1936-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884988/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Sugar Spoon (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071431/silver-sugar-spoon-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884947/croissant-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846962/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986705/japanese-curry-with-pork-cutlets-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBaker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese curry with pork cutlets, png food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982825/japanese-curry-with-pork-cutlets-png-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license