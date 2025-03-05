rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bolt (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
Save
Edit Image
crossartswordpublic domainpaintingssymbolphotoantique
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082947/carpenters-brace-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torell
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066387/hitching-post-c-1936-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Conestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
Conestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083176/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323039/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323034/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323018/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Miniature Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Miniature Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067144/miniature-bellows-bottle-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Metal Door Lock (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
Metal Door Lock (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075870/metal-door-lock-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060726/glass-pen-19351942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323032/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232842/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084311/police-club-and-belt-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232938/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424457/tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Arthur P Reynolds
Spur (c. 1939) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084737/spur-c-1939-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tongs and Shovel (c. 1939) by Hans Korsch
Tongs and Shovel (c. 1939) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084940/tongs-and-shovel-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Life quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Life quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310119/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Plumb Line and Board (1939) by Walter Praefke
Plumb Line and Board (1939) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084308/plumb-line-and-board-1939-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Jennie Kamar
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Jennie Kamar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087584/cookie-cutter-c-1941-jennie-kamarFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232894/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Naval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Naval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084062/naval-clapper-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Strap Hinges (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Strap Hinges (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084802/strap-hinges-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license