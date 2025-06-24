rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphotoantique
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Book Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Book Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082737/book-rest-mahogany-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Glass Celery Holder (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Glass Celery Holder (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083637/glass-celery-holder-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Fruit Knife (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Fruit Knife (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083604/fruit-knife-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Steel Yard (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Steel Yard (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084760/steel-yard-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
American "Bohemian" Glass Mug (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
American "Bohemian" Glass Mug (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082469/american-bohemian-glass-mug-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081277/rocking-chair-with-rawhide-seat-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Sun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Sun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084837/sun-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Potpourri Jar (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Potpourri Jar (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086499/potpourri-jar-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Circus Wagon (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
Circus Wagon (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079310/circus-wagon-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Lamp (c. 1941) by Frank M Keane
Glass Lamp (c. 1941) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087799/glass-lamp-c-1941-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085710/dress-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Sticker (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Candle Sticker (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085509/candle-sticker-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083338/doll-betsey-paine-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Portrait - Watercolor (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Portrait - Watercolor (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086502/portrait-watercolor-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Uniform Accessories (1935/1942) by Frank M Keane
Uniform Accessories (1935/1942) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069912/uniform-accessories-19351942-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083958/lowboy-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
Doll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083329/doll-c-1939-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083316/dolls-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license