rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
Save
Edit Image
bialostoskypersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingdrawing
Interior design studio Instagram post template, editable text
Interior design studio Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614680/interior-design-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082743/bonnet-c-1939-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Rectangular Table (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
Rectangular Table (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084399/rectangular-table-c-1939-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Sunbonnet (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Sunbonnet (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084843/sunbonnet-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Grace Halpin
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082741/bonnet-c-1939-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076622/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Night Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Night Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084069/night-cap-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Child's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064951/childs-bonnet-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083803/infants-cap-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075160/hat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Interior design style Instagram post template, editable text
Interior design style Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614673/interior-design-style-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Ruth Bialostosky
Chair (c. 1936) by Ruth Bialostosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064860/chair-c-1936-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuel
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076627/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Hat (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075166/hat-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064391/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Poke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Poke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081074/poke-bonnet-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
Mannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087913/mannequin-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Hat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Hat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083726/hat-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072876/babys-bonnet-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license