Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
Small Ship's Billet Head (c. 1939) by Alfred H Smith
Fishing tournament poster template, editable text and design
Wolf's Head (c. 1939) by Harry King
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Fishing camp Instagram post template, editable text
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitelli
Fishing Instagram post template, editable text
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Polar bear eating fish paper craft editable remix
Pa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Flying whales remixed by rawpixel
Billethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
Aquarium poster template
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
Bear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable design
Bootjack (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
Shark week Instagram post template, editable text
Eagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
Fish Weather Vane (1939) by Albert Ryder
Chinese vintage fish illustration, editable design
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Fish shop poster template, editable text and design
Toy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles Garjian
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Ship's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohen
Underwater aquarium Instagram post template, editable text
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Chinese vintage fish illustration, editable design
Cooking Kettle (1939) by Thomas Dooley
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Hall
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Cooper's Chamfer Knife (1938) by Thomas Dooley
