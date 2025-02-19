Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsboxphototreasureantiqueBox (c. 1939) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3201 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBox (1935/1942) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068988/box-19351942-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCuff Button (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083275/cuff-button-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212934/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseToothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084937/toothpick-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213194/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074161/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213109/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseToleware Tin Box (c. 1938) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082021/toleware-tin-box-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213188/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075516/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212933/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseInkwell (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080315/inkwell-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213052/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075547/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213053/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseCordial Glass (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065227/cordial-glass-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213104/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065997/flask-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065056/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseTreasure hunt party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693130/treasure-hunt-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075322/inkwell-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618103/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066502/inkwell-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623086/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076085/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621984/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065031/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePNG Cherub treasure chest illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622911/png-cherub-treasure-chest-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086112/inkwell-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482259/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLiquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239398/business-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065046/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623087/cherub-treasure-chest-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086234/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license