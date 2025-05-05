Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbreadphotospoonantiqueBread Dough Bowl (c. 1939) by Mary HansenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 903 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3082 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mushroom soup png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417395/editable-mushroom-soup-png-element-food-digital-artView licenseHorse Hobble (c. 1939) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083769/horse-hobble-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseFairy bread poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596747/fairy-bread-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Bowl (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084080/pa-german-bowl-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseFood styling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597735/food-styling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069474/plate-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519664/editable-breakfast-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseFlatiron Holder (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083531/flatiron-holder-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512634/editable-breakfast-toast-png-element-food-digital-artView licenseSmall Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084698/small-pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519006/editable-breakfast-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseBaptismal Bowl (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082608/baptismal-bowl-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519666/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519663/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licenseMeat Grinder (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084001/meat-grinder-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519029/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licensePie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417402/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licenseCarved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082970/carved-stone-was-basin-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCarbohydrates nutrition aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11161582/carbohydrates-nutrition-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseInvalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10609368/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseTrammel (c. 1939) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084986/trammel-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846235/croissant-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1938) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078693/bootjack-c-1938-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884891/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseFruit Knife (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083604/fruit-knife-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846858/croissant-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStern Piece: Eagle (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084762/stern-piece-eagle-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884988/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseDrinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085746/drinking-cup-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884947/croissant-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082584/bandbox-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license