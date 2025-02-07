Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecowanimalwoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoBuffalo (c. 1939) by Robert GilsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2731 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWooden crafts Instagram post template, original art illustration from Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096133/image-cow-animal-woodenView licenseCow and Calf Toy (c. 1939) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083219/cow-and-calf-toy-c-1939-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMetal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086345/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476398/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseDeer Figurine (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065414/deer-figurine-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWhole milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489557/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseGoat (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080041/goat-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473111/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087006/toy-cow-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075547/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196337/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067342/pa-german-chalkware-lamp-and-sheep-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseLow-fat milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489615/low-fat-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wrighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079458/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-wynna-wrightFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseCarved Bust: Doll (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082958/carved-bust-doll-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600527/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1939) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082996/chalkware-deer-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseCow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598433/cow-instagram-post-templateView licenseGalloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseDeer in forest mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473105/deer-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseToy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077756/toy-noahs-ark-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseDeer in forest mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476403/deer-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseGarden Figure (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083602/garden-figure-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082991/chalkware-figure-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711197/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082866/butter-mold-c-1939-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Mary and Her Lamb (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084100/pa-german-chalkware-mary-and-her-lamb-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082956/carved-bird-garden-decoration-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516270/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseHorse Weather Vane (1939) by Robert Bartonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083788/horse-weather-vane-1939-robert-bartonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseMask (c. 1939) by Harry Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083980/mask-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license