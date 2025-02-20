rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Broad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Save
Edit Image
watercolor toolsartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaxephototool
Editable art mockup landscape
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088725/trivet-c-1942-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Amana Dough Trough Scrapers (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Amana Dough Trough Scrapers (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082485/amana-dough-trough-scrapers-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower invitation card template, editable watercolor design
Baby shower invitation card template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14794134/baby-shower-invitation-card-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Fruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Fruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083599/fruit-jar-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote Instagram post template
Goodbye quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630175/goodbye-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chopper (c. 1939) by John R Towers
Chopper (c. 1939) by John R Towers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083067/chopper-c-1939-john-towersFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065990/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884666/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884667/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Broad Axe (c. 1941) by Roberta Elvis
Broad Axe (c. 1941) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087387/broad-axe-c-1941-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807222/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Drinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Drinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085746/drinking-cup-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10329629/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView license
Spoon Mold (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Spoon Mold (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081744/spoon-mold-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15776078/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView license
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain license
Flower design Instagram post template
Flower design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713392/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Fireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
Fireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087750/fireplace-tongs-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1939) by Edith Miller
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1939) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083784/hot-coal-carrier-c-1939-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807339/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView license
Sauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Unger
Sauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084505/sauerkraut-stomper-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884670/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView license
Carpenter's Clamp (1939) by Alexander Anderson
Carpenter's Clamp (1939) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082945/carpenters-clamp-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license