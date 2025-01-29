rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Save
Edit Image
watercolor toolsartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaxeknifebrush
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087531/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Transform your home Instagram post template, editable text
Transform your home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963818/transform-your-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cleaver (1939) by Edward Unger
Cleaver (1939) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083121/cleaver-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Woodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Woodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596604/woodworking-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089096/chopping-knife-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Interior painting Instagram post template, editable text
Interior painting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963800/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087404/bucket-yoke-c-1941-bessie-vandreFree Image from public domain license
Black cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Black cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537719/black-cat-witchs-familiar-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geuppert
Cloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083119/cloth-shuttle-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Editable art mockup landscape
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Grinder (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Grinder (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060751/grinder-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party witches poster template, editable text and design
Halloween party witches poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686396/halloween-party-witches-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party witches Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween party witches Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551825/halloween-party-witches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Emile Cero
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082617/barber-pole-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082211/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Crime book cover template
Crime book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Black cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Black cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520471/black-cat-witchs-familiar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license