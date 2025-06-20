rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainwomanadultpaintings
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082834/bulto-virgin-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Santa Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Santa Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081351/santa-rita-bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto, Santa Rita (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Santa Rita (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073234/bulto-santa-rita-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto - Santa Rita (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto - Santa Rita (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078796/bulto-santa-rita-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Unnamed Bulto (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Unnamed Bulto (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069907/unnamed-bulto-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084421/retablo-santa-maria-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Painting of St. Liberata (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Painting of St. Liberata (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084188/painting-st-liberata-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Archangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Archangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072866/archangel-bulto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084418/retablo-sacred-heart-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070050/bulto-st-francis-c-1936-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Immaculate Conception (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Immaculate Conception (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060956/immaculate-conception-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078790/bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Carved and Painted Santo - Santa Rita (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Carved and Painted Santo - Santa Rita (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059449/carved-and-painted-santo-santa-rita-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078270/wooden-christo-painted-side-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Retablo - St. Procopio (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo - St. Procopio (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062579/retablo-st-procopio-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license