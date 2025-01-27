rawpixel
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Price
coffeeanimalartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintings
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Pottery Pig (c. 1938) by John Winters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081111/pottery-pig-c-1938-john-wintersFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082866/butter-mold-c-1939-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087656/crock-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Red Earthenware Pitcher (1935/1942) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062581/red-earthenware-pitcher-19351942-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597411/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Aspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078515/aspic-mold-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088592/foot-scraper-c-1942-john-priceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084142/pa-german-hounds-band-from-conestoga-wagon-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Dutch Sink (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083420/dutch-sink-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Cat disease Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599904/cat-disease-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Economy White Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079816/economy-white-cap-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085017/trivet-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597041/thanksgiving-dinner-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fish Mold (c. 1938) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079929/fish-mold-c-1938-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082848/butter-mold-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084088/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083013/chest-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Online class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600085/online-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pier Table (c. 1936) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067927/pier-table-c-1936-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Birthday card wish Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597524/birthday-card-wish-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license