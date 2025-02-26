rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsarcharchitecture
Authentic restaurant Instagram post template, editable social media design
Authentic restaurant Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650925/authentic-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Sacristy Chair (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Sacristy Chair (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084475/sacristy-chair-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Carved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082981/carved-wooden-hitching-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Panel Door (c. 1939) by Angeline Starr
Panel Door (c. 1939) by Angeline Starr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084186/panel-door-c-1939-angeline-starrFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084793/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Lavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Lavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Carved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082970/carved-stone-was-basin-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086344/miners-chair-hand-made-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084779/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520195/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084778/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Silver Baby Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Silver Baby Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084627/silver-baby-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Kas (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnson
Kas (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083876/kas-c-1939-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Kas (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Kas (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083864/kas-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Wardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brown
Wardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085135/wardrobe-c-1939-lee-brownFree Image from public domain license