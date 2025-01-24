rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Butter Molds (1939) by Harvey Beck
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxbutterphoto
Bake shop Instagram post template
Bake shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050657/bake-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Hall
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082866/butter-mold-c-1939-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Happy cookies day Instagram post template
Happy cookies day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049687/happy-cookies-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Scouring Board (1939) by Max Fernekes
Scouring Board (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084531/scouring-board-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089071/butter-mold-c-1940-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicer
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082848/butter-mold-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082867/butter-mold-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Plumb Line and Board (1939) by Walter Praefke
Plumb Line and Board (1939) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084308/plumb-line-and-board-1939-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084587/ships-billethead-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template
Countdown party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView license
Mantel Carving (1939) by Michael Riccitelli
Mantel Carving (1939) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083974/mantel-carving-1939-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Butter Tub (1939) by Albert Geuppert
Butter Tub (1939) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082874/butter-tub-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693400/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Shaker Wooden Bonnet Mold (1935/1942) by Charles Goodwin
Shaker Wooden Bonnet Mold (1935/1942) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062857/shaker-wooden-bonnet-mold-19351942-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Facebook post template, editable design
Countdown party Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Price
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082849/butter-mold-c-1939-john-priceFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Instagram story template
Countdown party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790677/countdown-party-instagram-story-templateView license
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721741/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089063/butter-mold-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721685/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Toy Birds (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
Pa. German Toy Birds (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084165/pa-german-toy-birds-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party blog banner template
Countdown party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790723/countdown-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Maple Sugar Mold (1939) by Walter Praefke
Maple Sugar Mold (1939) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083978/maple-sugar-mold-1939-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716102/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Butter Mold (1935/1942) by John Hall
Butter Mold (1935/1942) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059263/butter-mold-19351942-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716061/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082752/bootjack-c-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730487/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Marking Gauge for Barrels (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Marking Gauge for Barrels (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083976/marking-gauge-for-barrels-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715487/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license