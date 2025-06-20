Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbutterphotoantiqueButter Mold (c. 1939) by John HallOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 887 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3029 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082848/butter-mold-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by John Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082849/butter-mold-c-1939-john-priceFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate chip cookies border background, digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052838/chocolate-chip-cookies-border-background-digital-paint-illustrationView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084094/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082867/butter-mold-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePrimitive Bust (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084336/primitive-bust-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080727/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseButter Mold (1935/1942) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059263/butter-mold-19351942-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseMechanical Penny Bank: Owl (c. 1939) by E J Gilsleiderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084009/mechanical-penny-bank-owl-c-1939-gilsleiderFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseMask (c. 1939) by Harry Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083980/mask-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseButter Mold (c. 1936) by Michael Dadantehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064467/butter-mold-c-1936-michael-dadanteFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licenseSkillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084684/skillet-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseButter Molds (1939) by Harvey Beckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082864/butter-molds-1939-harvey-beckFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseShip's Sternpiece (c. 1939) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084590/ships-sternpiece-c-1939-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseZoar Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085293/zoar-butter-mold-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licensePottery Bank (c. 1939) by Lee Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084324/pottery-bank-c-1939-lee-brownFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668308/religious-cult-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080707/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWooded picture frame set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15099918/wooded-picture-frame-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLion (c. 1937) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075726/lion-c-1937-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseMustard Pot (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084042/mustard-pot-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license