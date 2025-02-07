Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageantique coinartwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domainpaintingswax sealButter Mold (c. 1939) by Samuel W FordOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3039 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWax seal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13722479/wax-seal-editable-design-element-setView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your money Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710223/grow-your-money-instagram-post-templateView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082848/butter-mold-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseEaster promotion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407597/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView licenseCopper Kettle (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083168/copper-kettle-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407596/easter-egg-hunt-blog-banner-templateView licenseGadwall Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083603/gadwall-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWax seal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13723739/wax-seal-editable-design-element-setView licenseFireman's Hat (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083483/firemans-hat-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWax seal stamp mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108524/wax-seal-stamp-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084095/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseBuild your wealth Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267190/build-your-wealth-instagram-post-templateView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082858/butter-mold-c-1939-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseAffordable living awaits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981366/affordable-living-awaits-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreater Yellow Leg Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083652/greater-yellow-leg-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseFind your home Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267137/find-your-home-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082964/carved-soldier-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWax seal stamp editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493590/wax-seal-stamp-editable-mockupView licensePlaque (c. 1940) by Virgil A Libertohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086479/plaque-c-1940-virgil-libertoFree Image from public domain licenseMaximize your wealth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962752/maximize-your-wealth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButter Molds (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078811/butter-molds-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseSeal wax stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002056/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseSeal wax stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001977/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078814/butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold wax seal stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404440/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082866/butter-mold-c-1939-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseSeal wax stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001927/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080712/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold wax seal stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404461/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView licenseDoll Carriage (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083333/doll-carriage-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold wax seal stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404471/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084096/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold wax seal stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404453/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sealing wax set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115780/vintage-sealing-wax-set-editable-design-elementView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license