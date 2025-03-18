rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaincandletablepaintingsknife
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Stool (1939) by Harold Ballerd
Stool (1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084790/stool-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064625/card-table-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Menu card mockup, editable design
Menu card mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848838/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView license
Table (1936) by Hans Westendorff
Table (1936) by Hans Westendorff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071997/table-1936-hans-westendorffFree Image from public domain license
Lighter mockup, editable object design
Lighter mockup, editable object design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808994/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView license
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071045/side-table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Menu card mockup, editable design
Menu card mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848654/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Passover blog banner template
Passover blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602778/passover-blog-banner-templateView license
Rain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerd
Rain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084398/rain-gutter-stirrup-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Corn Knife (1939) by Walter Praefke
Corn Knife (1939) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083204/corn-knife-1939-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
"Sailor Jack" Whirligig (1939) by Frances Cohen
"Sailor Jack" Whirligig (1939) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082471/sailor-jack-whirligig-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain license
Passover recipes Instagram post template
Passover recipes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603788/passover-recipes-instagram-post-templateView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant menu card editable mockup
Restaurant menu card editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470414/restaurant-menu-card-editable-mockupView license
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover blog banner template
Happy passover blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Wedding venue Facebook post template
Wedding venue Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12864372/wedding-venue-facebook-post-templateView license
Toothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
Toothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084937/toothpick-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license