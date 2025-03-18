Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaincandletablepaintingsknifeCandle Table (1939) by Carl BuergernissOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 999 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3410 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseStool (1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084790/stool-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseCard Table (1936) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064625/card-table-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licenseMenu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848838/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseTable (1936) by Hans Westendorffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071997/table-1936-hans-westendorffFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808994/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseSide Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071045/side-table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain licenseMenu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848654/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseDining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licensePassover blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602778/passover-blog-banner-templateView licenseRain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084398/rain-gutter-stirrup-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCorn Knife (1939) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083204/corn-knife-1939-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseDinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseDinner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseDinner Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStrap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseLunch Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license"Sailor Jack" Whirligig (1939) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082471/sailor-jack-whirligig-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHandmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain licensePassover recipes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603788/passover-recipes-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant menu card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470414/restaurant-menu-card-editable-mockupView licenseFire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView licenseCandle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseWedding venue Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12864372/wedding-venue-facebook-post-templateView licenseToothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084937/toothpick-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license