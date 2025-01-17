rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Carpet Bag (c. 1939) by Samuel O Klein
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagcarpetphotoantique
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Bag (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
Bag (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058922/bag-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lamp Base (1939) by Samuel O Klein
Lamp Base (1939) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083910/lamp-base-1939-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hide Covered Trunk (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
Hide Covered Trunk (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075214/hide-covered-trunk-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wallet (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Wallet (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085095/wallet-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084419/reticule-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079756/dressing-mirror-c-1938-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Chair (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064854/chair-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Powder Horn (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Powder Horn (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068056/powder-horn-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Glass Bell (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Glass Bell (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066128/glass-bell-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Wall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Wall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ink Well (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Ink Well (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066517/ink-well-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Carafe (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Carafe (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064611/carafe-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082880/camp-lamp-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Carpet mockup, editable design
Carpet mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144523/carpet-mockup-editable-designView license
Pie Crust Crimper (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
Pie Crust Crimper (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076388/pie-crust-crimper-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070221/pitcher-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891393/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView license
Needle Case (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Needle Case (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067234/needle-case-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView license
Carpet Bag (1935/1942) by Florence Earl
Carpet Bag (1935/1942) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059433/carpet-bag-19351942-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Christmas Tree Light (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Christmas Tree Light (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065028/christmas-tree-light-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Penny Bank (c. 1939) by Samuel O Klein
Penny Bank (c. 1939) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084208/penny-bank-c-1939-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073575/chair-seat-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license