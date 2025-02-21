rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Carpenter's Clamp (1939) by Alexander Anderson
Save
Edit Image
watercolor toolsartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsscrewphototool
Hand tools element set, editable design
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000855/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Sauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Unger
Sauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084505/sauerkraut-stomper-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Hand tools element set, editable design
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000865/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Log Marker (1939) by Frank Volem
Log Marker (1939) by Frank Volem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083949/log-marker-1939-frank-volemFree Image from public domain license
Editable art mockup landscape
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082947/carpenters-brace-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Tongs and Shovel (c. 1939) by Hans Korsch
Tongs and Shovel (c. 1939) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084940/tongs-and-shovel-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Various technician tools mockup, editable design
Various technician tools mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221599/various-technician-tools-mockup-editable-designView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torell
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066387/hitching-post-c-1936-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Fork (1935/1942) by John Swientochowski
Fork (1935/1942) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060625/fork-19351942-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Let's DIY poster template, editable text and design
Let's DIY poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711866/lets-diy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
DIY art Instagram post template
DIY art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599289/diy-art-instagram-post-templateView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Renovation service poster template, editable text and design
Renovation service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711756/renovation-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Hand tools element set, editable design
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000864/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Toddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Toddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084924/toddy-ladle-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Hand tools element set, editable design
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000872/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Log Load Tightener (1939) by Max Fernekes
Log Load Tightener (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083945/log-load-tightener-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Hand tools element set, editable design
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001760/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Plumb Line and Board (1939) by Walter Praefke
Plumb Line and Board (1939) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084308/plumb-line-and-board-1939-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Garage tools & equipment Instagram post template
Garage tools & equipment Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599291/garage-tools-equipment-instagram-post-templateView license
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884666/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView license
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884667/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license
Flower design Instagram post template
Flower design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713392/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086500/potato-masher-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086496/potato-masher-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license