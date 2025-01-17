rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Carpet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscarpetphotorug
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088341/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Round rug mockup, carpet home decor
Round rug mockup, carpet home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269998/round-rug-mockup-carpet-home-decorView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083214/coverlet-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Jacquard (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
Jacquard (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061037/jacquard-19351942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Door mat mockup, editable design
Door mat mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331131/door-mat-mockup-editable-designView license
Table Napkin (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
Table Napkin (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086928/table-napkin-c-1940-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sale Instagram post template
Fabric sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126366/fabric-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Carpet (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
Carpet (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085521/carpet-c-1940-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081539/shoulder-shawl-c-1938-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Carpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat design
Carpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441733/carpet-rug-mockup-purple-pink-cat-designView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Carpet rug flat lay mockup
Carpet rug flat lay mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7578385/carpet-rug-flat-lay-mockupView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1942) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1942) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088748/tyler-coverlet-c-1942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088334/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable rug mockup, home product design
Editable rug mockup, home product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182159/editable-rug-mockup-home-product-designView license
Red and White Napkin (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Napkin (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088005/red-and-white-napkin-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Living room mat mockup, editable interior design
Living room mat mockup, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686256/living-room-mat-mockup-editable-interior-designView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084386/quilt-c-1939-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Arthur G Merkley
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076378/pewter-teapot-c-1937-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635740/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Chart of Coverlet Thread Construction (1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Chart of Coverlet Thread Construction (1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087506/chart-coverlet-thread-construction-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Doormat mockup, home decoration, editable design
Doormat mockup, home decoration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885411/doormat-mockup-home-decoration-editable-designView license
Hand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Hand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083705/hand-woven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Esther Hansen
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083764/historical-printed-textile-c-1939-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Tribal doormat mockup, editable design
Tribal doormat mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889806/tribal-doormat-mockup-editable-designView license
Chintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Chintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083074/chintz-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Autumn picture frames design
Editable Autumn picture frames design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837193/editable-autumn-picture-frames-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083221/coverlet-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Editable Autumn collage, leaf photo frames design
Editable Autumn collage, leaf photo frames design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854777/editable-autumn-collage-leaf-photo-frames-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license