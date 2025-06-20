Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsgardenphotoCarved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert PohleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 891 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3040 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCarved Bust: Doll (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082958/carved-bust-doll-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613927/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseGarden Figure (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083602/garden-figure-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735455/tropical-cafe-instagram-story-templateView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085172/weather-vane-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735462/tropical-cafe-blog-banner-templateView licenseDecoy (c. 1939) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083288/decoy-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596663/christmas-tree-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButter Molds (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078811/butter-molds-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827042/natural-beauty-poster-templateView licenseRooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088765/rooster-weather-vane-c-1945-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933265/public-garden-facebook-post-templateView licensePa. German Robin Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076160/pa-german-robin-figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseArchitectural Detail (1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082509/architectural-detail-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812750/garden-music-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065303/crock-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane (1935/1942) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063766/weather-vane-19351942-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735454/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView licenseJar (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075394/jar-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseGrow flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504232/grow-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Carved Bird (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084101/pa-german-carved-bird-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596722/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084683/small-carved-bellamy-eagle-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716195/garden-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarved Wood Robin (c. 1937) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073454/carved-wood-robin-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812754/garden-music-instagram-story-templateView licenseShip's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084589/ships-billethead-from-richard-leaming-c-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812752/garden-music-blog-banner-templateView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084825/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Carved Wooden Chicken (c. 1937) by Robert Harlowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076051/pa-german-carved-wooden-chicken-c-1937-robert-harlowFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887378/garden-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseRobin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084444/robin-german-c-1939-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wildlife day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596950/world-wildlife-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Board (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077080/side-board-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087546/cigar-store-figure-c-1941-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license