Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainadultpaintingsCarved Bust: Doll (c. 1939) by Robert PohleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 876 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2990 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseGarden Figure (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083602/garden-figure-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087546/cigar-store-figure-c-1941-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082957/carved-group-mennonites-homeward-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCarved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082956/carved-bird-garden-decoration-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083322/doll-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083465/figurehead-c-1939-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseShip's Sternpiece (c. 1939) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084590/ships-sternpiece-c-1939-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseLumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083960/lumberjacks-sawing-log-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait Bust (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068040/portrait-bust-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePrimitive Bust (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084336/primitive-bust-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085213/whirligig-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082964/carved-soldier-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073826/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCarousel Drummer Girl (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082931/carousel-drummer-girl-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085172/weather-vane-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (1941) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087540/cigar-store-indian-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082983/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083300/doll-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAndiron (George Washington) (c. 1937) by Josephine Lindleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072834/andiron-george-washington-c-1937-josephine-lindleyFree Image from public domain license