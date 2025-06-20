rawpixel
Carved Pinewood Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084096/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084094/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084158/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089063/butter-mold-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084095/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084104/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lard Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086247/lard-oil-lamp-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tin Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086956/tin-candle-sconce-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Cake Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084102/pa-german-cake-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dove (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085694/dove-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Decoy (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085592/decoy-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086986/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060185/door-latch-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080706/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Cookie Cutter (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059795/cookie-cutter-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Crockery Mold "Rockingham" (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083256/crockery-mold-rockingham-c-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toleware Teapot (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084927/toleware-teapot-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Candle Mold (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082886/candle-mold-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082866/butter-mold-c-1939-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082858/butter-mold-c-1939-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license