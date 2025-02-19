rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsstatue
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082971/carved-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Altar for Chinese Temple (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Altar for Chinese Temple (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082472/altar-for-chinese-temple-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Figure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Figure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060460/figure-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Chinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Chinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083078/chinese-altar-tray-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Head of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Head of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083735/head-clown-marionette-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044033/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Marionette (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061201/marionette-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063955/wooden-stirrup-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Dog's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Dog's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073434/carved-dogs-head-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Cotton Picker" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Puppet - "Cotton Picker" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068118/puppet-cotton-picker-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Chinese Minstrel" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Puppet - "Chinese Minstrel" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068112/puppet-chinese-minstrel-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Tea Importer's Sign (c. 1939) by Dorothy Van Dunker and John W Kelleher
Tea Importer's Sign (c. 1939) by Dorothy Van Dunker and John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084867/tea-importers-sign-c-1939-dorothy-van-dunker-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Carved Mirror Frame (c. 1939) by Rolland Ayres
Hand Carved Mirror Frame (c. 1939) by Rolland Ayres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083680/hand-carved-mirror-frame-c-1939-rolland-ayresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license