rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Save
Edit Image
woodencrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssymbolphoto
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView license
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082965/carved-statue-the-virgin-mary-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Spring getaway Instagram post template
Spring getaway Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView license
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template
We love Jesus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView license
Altar for Chinese Temple (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Altar for Chinese Temple (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082472/altar-for-chinese-temple-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday poster template
Ash Wednesday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408219/ash-wednesday-poster-templateView license
Chinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Chinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083078/chinese-altar-tray-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template
Spring sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900199/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Head of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083735/head-clown-marionette-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday sermon poster template
Palm Sunday sermon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408220/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView license
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044033/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Figure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Figure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060460/figure-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
Summer fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526855/summer-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063955/wooden-stirrup-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration blog banner template
Easter celebration blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Tree trunk & stick element, editable design set
Tree trunk & stick element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997178/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Goblet (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066183/goblet-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Marionette (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Marionette (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061201/marionette-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Carved Lion's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Lion's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073444/carved-lions-head-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Butcher's Sign (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Butcher's Sign (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078820/butchers-sign-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance blog banner template, editable text
Summer fragrance blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526850/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bud Vase (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Bud Vase (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073221/bud-vase-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Spring fashion collection poster template, editable text and design
Spring fashion collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551598/spring-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carved Dog's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Dog's Head (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073434/carved-dogs-head-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license