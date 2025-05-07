Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetoyhorseanimalfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainCast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha SempleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 930 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4039 x 3130 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll Carriage (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083333/doll-carriage-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bus (c. 1939) by Owen Middletonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084976/toy-bus-c-1939-owen-middletonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseTrotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085036/trotter-and-gig-iron-toy-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank: Donkey and Cart (c. 1941) by Isidore Danzigerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088287/toy-bank-donkey-and-cart-c-1941-isidore-danzigerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseToy Hook and Ladder, with Two Horses (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072162/toy-hook-and-ladder-with-two-horses-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseToy Elephant (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088289/toy-elephant-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseToy Bell Cart (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088282/toy-bell-cart-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseToy Fire Engine (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084970/toy-fire-engine-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseImaginary unicorn png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11157851/imaginary-unicorn-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseFire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074792/fire-engine-pumper-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078109/weather-vane-model-fire-engine-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToy Figure (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088306/toy-figure-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licensePrinted Textile: Genre Scene (c. 1939) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084347/printed-textile-genre-scene-c-1939-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077364/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFire Engine (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079903/fire-engine-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078130/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseCalash (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059279/calash-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428272/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseToy Sleigh (c. 1937) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077760/toy-sleigh-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428348/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseToy Fire Engine (c. 1942) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088712/toy-fire-engine-c-1942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCast Iron Mule Bank (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087453/cast-iron-mule-bank-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseGirl riding tricycle, vintage collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559373/girl-riding-tricycle-vintage-collage-elementView licenseAmbulance Carriage Toy (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082478/ambulance-carriage-toy-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license