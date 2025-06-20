Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecat statuecatanimalartwatercolorcoinpublic domainpaintingsCat and Ball Coin Bank (c. 1939) by William O FletcherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 874 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2982 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCute cat collage background, flowers remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516668/cute-cat-collage-background-flowers-remixView licenseToy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseCute cat collage background, flowers remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516426/cute-cat-collage-background-flowers-remixView licenseBank: Statue of Liberty (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085396/bank-statue-liberty-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ginger cat, washi tape collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView licenseToy Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086997/toy-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseCat day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982559/cat-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseByzantine Dome Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078996/byzantine-dome-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseNursery school blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527941/nursery-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074477/door-stop-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseCat cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982565/cat-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSoldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081710/soldier-khaki-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseBlack cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537727/black-cat-witchs-familiar-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082034/toy-bank-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseBlack cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520471/black-cat-witchs-familiar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseIndian Chief Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080298/indian-chief-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseBlack cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520402/black-cat-witchs-familiar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseToy bank: Pig (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084944/toy-bank-pig-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseCooking tutorial poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOwl on Log Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076026/owl-log-bank-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseCat playlist quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630626/cat-playlist-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082050/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseBlack cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537719/black-cat-witchs-familiar-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTrick Bank (c. 1939) by Edward W Buechnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085001/trick-bank-c-1939-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSafe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079850/fat-clown-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseHappy valentine's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaseball Player Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078571/baseball-player-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602469/botanical-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank: Frog (1935/1942) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063593/toy-bank-frog-19351942-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650559/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBrass Lamp (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082803/brass-lamp-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseEmotional support animal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Negro Boy Head (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084946/toy-bank-negro-boy-head-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pride month sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989852/editable-pride-month-setView licenseIron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license