rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chandelier (1939) by Edward Jewett
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingschandelierlampphotoantique
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274211/luxury-furniture-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Candleholder (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Candleholder (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082881/candleholder-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable white photo frame mockup
Editable white photo frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333018/editable-white-photo-frame-mockupView license
Wall Bracket, (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Bracket, (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085079/wall-bracket-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Candlestick (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Candlestick (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082909/candlestick-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Wall Bracket (Eccleasiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Bracket (Eccleasiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085077/wall-bracket-eccleasiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Bit (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Bit (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082724/bit-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085109/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085091/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085094/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087228/wooden-bell-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663261/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Detail, Painted Decoration on Sanctuary Wall (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Detail, Painted Decoration on Sanctuary Wall (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083302/detail-painted-decoration-sanctuary-wall-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663185/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Chair (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064896/chair-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788145/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Chest (1937) by Edward Jewett
Chest (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073610/chest-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073997/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Copper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073993/copper-cauldron-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook story template
Happy holidays Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787828/happy-holidays-facebook-story-templateView license
Cupboard (1938) by Edward Jewett
Cupboard (1938) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079541/cupboard-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067184/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067201/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486963/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Copper Kettle (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Kettle (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073995/copper-kettle-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license