Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefurniturewoodenwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationChest-on-Chest (c. 1939) by Lawrence PhillipsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2957 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374818/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseChest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePainted Wooden Chest (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084179/painted-wooden-chest-c-1939-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729781/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979649/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseChest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923584/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714913/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePainted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMiniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079205/chest-on-chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375062/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670389/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979310/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076960/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979460/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979538/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979468/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079197/chest-drawers-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license