Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantiqueChild's High Chair (1939) by Dorothy JohnsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 848 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2893 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHigh-bottom High-back Armchair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083733/high-bottom-high-back-armchair-c-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRawhide-bottom Chair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084401/rawhide-bottom-chair-c-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBraided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089019/braided-rawhide-bottom-chair-c-1940-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSewing Chair (1939) by Dorothy Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084540/sewing-chair-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChild's High Chair (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083036/childs-high-chair-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChild's Rocking Chair (1939) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083051/childs-rocking-chair-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's stool chair (1939) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083057/childs-stool-chair-1939-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (c. 1939) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084850/table-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084440/rope-bed-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseCorner Cupboard (Used for Storing China) (1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083192/corner-cupboard-used-for-storing-china-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseFootstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083594/footstool-c-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064959/chest-drawers-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChild's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087522/childs-settee-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079205/chest-on-chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license