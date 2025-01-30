rawpixel
Child's High Chair (1939) by Dorothy Johnson
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
High-bottom High-back Armchair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnson
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Rawhide-bottom Chair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnson
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Braided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnson
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Sewing Chair (1939) by Dorothy Johnson
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Child's High Chair (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Child's Rocking Chair (1939) by Clarence Secor
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Child's stool chair (1939) by Alfonso Moreno
Baroque armchair
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Table (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Relax Instagram post template
Corner Cupboard (Used for Storing China) (1939) by Francis Law Durand
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Footstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eiseman
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Child's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
