Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsboxphotoantiqueChest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore GoldbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 944 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3221 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHighboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060845/highboy-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331051/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseOlive house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073976/connecticut-type-hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePainted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Leon Witthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064941/chest-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain licenseHospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license