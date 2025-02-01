rawpixel
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsboxphotoantique
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060845/highboy-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331051/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Olive house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
A Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073976/connecticut-type-hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Leon Witt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064941/chest-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license