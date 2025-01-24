Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chairChild's Rocking Chair (1939) by Clarence SecorOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 948 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3235 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBasket Maker's Splint Gauge (1939) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082632/basket-makers-splint-gauge-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseVinegar Measure (1939) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085078/vinegar-measure-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePerforated Scroll (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080965/perforated-scroll-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChild's stool chair (1939) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083057/childs-stool-chair-1939-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseThread Cutting Plane (1937) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077618/thread-cutting-plane-1937-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair (1939) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084432/rocking-chair-1939-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFramed Flower Painting (1937) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074958/framed-flower-painting-1937-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseSyrup Container (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081875/syrup-container-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilted Silk Vest (c. 1942) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088662/quilted-silk-vest-c-1942-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseChild's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083054/childs-rocking-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseHouse party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRocking chair (1939) by Orison Daedahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084446/rocking-chair-1939-orison-daedaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChild's Rocking Chair (c. 1939) by Florence Grant Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083056/childs-rocking-chair-c-1939-florence-grant-brownFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseChild's Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088557/childs-rocking-chair-c-1942-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's High Chair (1939) by Dorothy Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083041/childs-high-chair-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSwamp Shoe for Horse (c. 1942) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088691/swamp-shoe-for-horse-c-1942-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView licenseYouth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087265/youths-chair-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseChair (c. 1939) by Grace Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082992/chair-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (c. 1939) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084613/side-chair-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseWainscot Armchair (c. 1939) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085076/wainscot-armchair-c-1939-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license