Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaingunpaintingsphototoolantiqueChopper (c. 1939) by John R TowersOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 980 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3341 x 4090 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEnd gun violence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640982/end-gun-violence-instagram-post-templateView licenseMeat Chopper (c. 1939) by Eugene R Szepessyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084002/meat-chopper-c-1939-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseIron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAmana Dough Trough Scrapers (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082485/amana-dough-trough-scrapers-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art mockup landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083277/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463027/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseBroad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseCleaver (1939) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083121/cleaver-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseDining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBucket (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082822/bucket-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran water festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462966/songkran-water-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084727/spur-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseBroad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082815/broad-axe-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseNaval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084062/naval-clapper-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948006/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHoe (1935/1942) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060886/hoe-19351942-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925507/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082617/barber-pole-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView licenseZoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Hortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTongs and Shovel (c. 1939) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084940/tongs-and-shovel-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576416/cowboys-and-horses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Sled (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073710/childs-sled-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license